Margaret Irene Hamill Simpson
Knoxville - Margaret, "Peg" Simpson, 95, passed away quietly on February 27, 2020 after a brief illness. Peg enjoyed a vibrant, productive life as a teacher, mother and grandmother. The high school valedictorian of Nazareth Academy in Irondequoit, NY, she received a full scholarship to a small local university but chose to pay her own way through Northwestern University in Chicago. After graduation Peg became a stewardess for American Airlines in New York City; previously only nurses held that position. A subsequent job with an advertising agency led to a chance encounter with her future husband. Three male children later, Peg returned to graduate school at the University of Oregon, where her master's thesis, a play, enjoyed an extended life in the theatres of Eugene and Portland. After relocating with her husband to Knoxville, Peg taught English Composition and English Literature at the University of Tennessee for the next 21 years. A member of Scared Heart Parrish since 1968, predeceased by her husband, she leaves behind her three sons, Stephen (Gail), Brian, Michael (Julie), seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. The receiving of family and friends will be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 2:30 PM, Saturday March 7, 2020 with Funeral mass immediately following at 3:00 PM also at Sacred Heart. Condolences may be left at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020