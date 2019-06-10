|
Margaret Jacqueline Paddock
Knoxville - Margaret Jacqueline (Jackie) Paddock, age 87 of Knoxville passed away June 7, 2019, at Life Care Center of Blount County. She was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Maryville College and Duke University. She served as the Head Dietician at Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, VA, until she retired and moved back to Knoxville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patric W. Paddock; father and mother, Mack and Gaynelle Sparks; brothers, Gordon Sparks and Ed Sparks; sister, Betty Knight. Survivors include special nieces, Terri Sparks, Marti Sparks, Rhonda (Hal) Phelps and Linda (John) Roethe; sisters-in-law, Betty Sparks and Eloise Sparks; special cousin, Martha Ruth Sparks Cook of Jacksonville, FL; and other relatives in Oregon and East Tennessee. Services will be held on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church Sanctuary, Knoxville, where she was a longtime member. The receiving of friends will be from 5:00-6:00 pm and a memorial service following at 6 pm with Rev. Charles Maynard officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 9919 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922.
