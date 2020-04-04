|
|
Margaret Johnson
Knoxville - Margaret Collins Johnson, born November 5, 1926 in Harlan, Kentucky passed away April 4, 2019, at age 93. Margaret was raised in the coal mines of southeastern Kentucky until her family moved to Newport, Kentucky during WWII. Margaret met her future husband, Earl Johnson while living in Pruden, Kentucky in 1943. Margaret and Earl married March 16, 1946, when Earl returned from WWII and were married for 58 years at the time of Earl's passing in October of 2004. Margaret has been a lifelong member of the Church of God (Cleveland, TN) and spent a lot of her younger years singing in church quartets and playing the piano. Margaret and Earl moved to Knoxville in 1946 where Earl began his career with Norfolk Southern. Margaret soon became a member of the Oakwood Church of God (now Northwest COG). She was again active in church quartets, trios and pianist until moving to Dante Church of God in 1985. At Dante, Margaret sang with the Ladies and Men's trio and served as church pianist for 20 years. For the past 17 years, Margaret has remained active at Dante as leader of the Dante Prayer Warriors and the Care Food Ministry. Margaret's desire was to be service to the Lord and her church in whatever way possible. She was an inspiration to all that knew her. Although Margaret and Earl were never blessed with children of their own, she has been a "mother" figure to nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by husband, Earl E. Johnson; parents, W.J. & Jessie Collins; sister & brother-in-law, Mavis & Pat Barlow; brothers, Harold and Robert Collins. Survived by nephews, Scott & Scottie Barlow, Bill and Jean Johnson; niece, Ilean Lairson, Sandra and Gene Bernard, Joyce Stevenson and Myrtle Wells; Caregiver and longtime friend, Lena Coker with whom she has made her home for the past five years and her Dante Church family; special friends, Charles and Betty Miracle, and Helen Holmes. In lieu of flowers, Margaret has requested that donations be sent to Dante Church of God Building Fund, 410 Dante School Road, Knoxville, TN 37918. Friends may call at their convenience Monday, April 6, 2:00 to 6:00 pm. at Stevens Mortuary. Graveside service will be Tuesday, April 7, at 11:00 am at Bookwalter Cemetery with Pastor David Snyder officiating. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Margaret's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020