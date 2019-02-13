Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. Kerr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret L. Kerr Obituary
Margaret L. Kerr

Heiskell , TN

Margaret L. Kerr, age 85 of Heiskell, passed away on February 10, 2019. She was a member of Fairview Freewill Baptist Church where she was the piano player for over 50 years. She was very active in the church and served as a Sunday school teacher and directed their Christmas play for many years. She was the former owner of Crossroads Bookkeeping Service. Margaret was active in Halls Business and Professionals Club and was their Woman of the Year in 1989. She will be remembered for her loving, selflessness, and giving spirit, and for her devotion to her family and to God. Preceded in death by parents Clinton O. and Rose Elizabeth Smith; brother, Bill Smith; sister Gertie King. Survived by loving husband of 67 years, Wayne Kerr; daughters Kathy Day (Dale) and Nancy Rosenbalm (Doc); grandchildren April Hooper (Jim) and Kari Lewis (Russ); great-grandchildren Cheyenne Hooper and Ruby Lewis; three sisters; 1 brother; and many other extended family and friends. The family would like to send their heartfelt thanks to the staff at UT Hospice, nurse, Dewayne, CNA's Jennifer, Jana, and Jessica. Family will receive friends 5:00-8:00pm Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family will receive friends Friday, February 15, 2019, from 10:00-11:00am at Fairview Freewill Baptist Church with service to follow at 11:00am. Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.