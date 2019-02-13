|
|
Margaret L. Kerr
Heiskell , TN
Margaret L. Kerr, age 85 of Heiskell, passed away on February 10, 2019. She was a member of Fairview Freewill Baptist Church where she was the piano player for over 50 years. She was very active in the church and served as a Sunday school teacher and directed their Christmas play for many years. She was the former owner of Crossroads Bookkeeping Service. Margaret was active in Halls Business and Professionals Club and was their Woman of the Year in 1989. She will be remembered for her loving, selflessness, and giving spirit, and for her devotion to her family and to God. Preceded in death by parents Clinton O. and Rose Elizabeth Smith; brother, Bill Smith; sister Gertie King. Survived by loving husband of 67 years, Wayne Kerr; daughters Kathy Day (Dale) and Nancy Rosenbalm (Doc); grandchildren April Hooper (Jim) and Kari Lewis (Russ); great-grandchildren Cheyenne Hooper and Ruby Lewis; three sisters; 1 brother; and many other extended family and friends. The family would like to send their heartfelt thanks to the staff at UT Hospice, nurse, Dewayne, CNA's Jennifer, Jana, and Jessica. Family will receive friends 5:00-8:00pm Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family will receive friends Friday, February 15, 2019, from 10:00-11:00am at Fairview Freewill Baptist Church with service to follow at 11:00am. Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019