Margaret L. Rhodes Watson
Margaret L. Rhodes Watson

Powell - Watson, Margaret L. Rhodes, 98 of Powell, TN went to her Heavenly Home Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was a life long member of First Baptist Church of Powell. After graduating from Powell High School, she went on to Carson Newman College where she graduated in 1944. Margaret was employed as a substitute teacher for Knox County Schools and at J.E. Groner's in Powell. She was also a member of the Nowetta Garden Club. Margaret was preceded in death by parents, Alvin Hobart "Hobe" Rhodes and Geneva Flanigan Rhodes; husband, Charles William "Bill" Watson; daughter, Carol Watson Stefek; brother, Alvin Rhodes; sister, Verna Rhodes Price. She is survived by son; Wayne W. Watson and wife, Darla; grandchildren, Bill Stefek, Andrea Stefek Sullins and husband, Shea Sullins, Jessica Watson and Matthew Watson; great grandchildren, Audriana and Austin Sullins; several nieces and nephews. Family would like to thank the staff at UT Hospice and personal caregiver, Nicole Mebane, for their exceptional care. Family invite friends to pay their respects at their convenience Thursday, August 27th between 1-5pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Friday, August 28th at 11am at Lynnhurst Cemetery meeting at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home at 10:30am for procession.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
