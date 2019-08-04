|
Margaret Lou Spires
Knoxville - Margaret Lou Spires, 72, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019 at home. A Knoxville native, she was born August 11, 1946, to Homer & Mary O'Dell. She is of the Baptist faith. She retired from the Child Care industry where she served as a loving nanny to Amelia Sheppard, Rowan Sheppard, Braden Sheppard, Colin Sheppard, Parker Satterfield, McKenzie Hughes, Rachel Hughes, and Taren Jersey. She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Lisa Spires; and her sister Glenda Currier.
Ms. Margaret is survived by her loving son, Stacy Spires and his fiancé Pamela Satterfield; Aunt Nancy Heaton; her ex-husband Wayne Spires; her best friend of 50+ years, Shirley Walters; and three other close friends, Monica Lauber, Lisa Hughes, and Kim Way.
A Celebration of Life with be held at a future date. To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019