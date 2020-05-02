Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Calling hours
Sunday, May 3, 2020
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Huffstetler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Louise Huffstetler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Louise Huffstetler Obituary
Margaret Louise Huffstetler

Lenoir City - Margaret Louise Huffstetler - age 81 formerly of Lenoir City, passed away Friday afternoon, May 1, 2020 in Pigeon Forge. Margaret was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City and was retired from S&M Athletics as a seamstress. Margaret was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Ray Huffstetler and Gib Rather; parents, Bill and Cora Lee Frye; her mother, Hazel Ratledge siblings: Bud Frye, Ruby Amos, and Curtis Frye. Survived by her daughters, Donna Stockton, and Lisa Spoon ; grandchildren, April Owens, and Chuck Easter; great-grandchildren: Colbey Littleton, Amber Vittatoe (Tyler), Danielle Graves and Caitlyn King and Taylem Easter; great-great granddaughter, Everly Jade; siblings: Billy Frye, Jeannie Roach, Shirley Diane Knight, Helen Parks, and Johnny Frye; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Helen Moore, along with several nieces and nephews; stepdaughters: Pam, Celia, Sally and April. Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City on Sunday, May 3rd. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 Monday afternoon, May 4th and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 2 p.m. graveside services and interment. Rev. Eddie Click will officiate. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Margaret's considerate caretakers and special friends. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -