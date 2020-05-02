|
Margaret Louise Huffstetler
Lenoir City - Margaret Louise Huffstetler - age 81 formerly of Lenoir City, passed away Friday afternoon, May 1, 2020 in Pigeon Forge. Margaret was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City and was retired from S&M Athletics as a seamstress. Margaret was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Ray Huffstetler and Gib Rather; parents, Bill and Cora Lee Frye; her mother, Hazel Ratledge siblings: Bud Frye, Ruby Amos, and Curtis Frye. Survived by her daughters, Donna Stockton, and Lisa Spoon ; grandchildren, April Owens, and Chuck Easter; great-grandchildren: Colbey Littleton, Amber Vittatoe (Tyler), Danielle Graves and Caitlyn King and Taylem Easter; great-great granddaughter, Everly Jade; siblings: Billy Frye, Jeannie Roach, Shirley Diane Knight, Helen Parks, and Johnny Frye; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Helen Moore, along with several nieces and nephews; stepdaughters: Pam, Celia, Sally and April. Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City on Sunday, May 3rd. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 Monday afternoon, May 4th and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 2 p.m. graveside services and interment. Rev. Eddie Click will officiate. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Margaret's considerate caretakers and special friends. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020