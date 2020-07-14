1/1
Margaret M. Webb
Margaret M. Webb

Knoxville - Webb, Margaret M. 92 of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She was a long time member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church. Margaret enjoyed work and friendship at Holston Printing Company and retired after many years from TVA. She loved working in her yard and gardening. Mother was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. Her sisters and brothers held a special place in her life and she was their caretaker until the roles were reversed. Margaret was preceded in death by husband, F.E. "Hink"; son Mike; sister, Dorothy; brothers, Harold and Bob. Mother was wonderfully devoted to her children, Susan (Tommy) Hahn, Gordon (Linda) Webb, and Leigh Ann Wilson. She was a loving Nana to Kerri, Jordan, Kelsey, Alex, Hannah and had a special place in her heart, the youngest and only boy, Blake; great grandchildren, Olivia and Tate. Margaret is also survived by sisters, Ann Cagle, Ellen Cagle, and Edythe Wrather. We will miss her everyday. Family will receive friends Thursday, July 16th from 5-7pm at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7pm. Rev. Jeff Lambert officiating. A graveside service will take place Friday, July 17th at 3pm meeting at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery at 2:45pm. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Tennessee at www.alztennessee.org.

Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home 5315 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919 (865) 588-0567 www.highlandmemorialknoxville.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
JUL
16
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
JUL
17
Graveside service
02:45 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
