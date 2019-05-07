Services
Margaret Mary Brady

Margaret Mary Brady Obituary
Margaret Mary Brady

Powell, TN

Margaret Mary Brady, age 73 of Powell, TN went home to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was a faithful member of Highland View Baptist Church. Marge was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Ruth Hern; daughter, Debbie; granddaughter, Charlene. She is

survived by her loving

husband of 53 years, James Brady;

siblings Carole Geldon, Russell Hern, Tim Hern (Dorrene),

children Marc, Patti Veach (Doug), James (Shelley), Sheila Leman, Tonya Heber (Hal), William; grandchildren Monica, Cory, Ashli, Garon, Dillon, Angela, Logan, Ryan, Cyndi, Samantha, Eric, J.R., Erin, Heidi, Jake, Megan, Michael; great-grandchildren Kasen, Finley, Rowan, Wyatt, Remmington, Josilynn, Julian, Mason, plus numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 5:00-7:00pm with service to follow at 7:00pm, Rev. Terry Walker and Rev. Allen Mayes. Please join us to celebrate her life. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Cates Cemetery in Jefferson City, TN for an 11:00am interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 7 to May 8, 2019
