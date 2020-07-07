Margaret (Peggy) Nenninger



Knoxville - Margaret Helen Nenninger (Peggy), age 49, of Knoxville passed away on July 6, 2020 after a short illness at Parkwest Medical Center. Peggy was born on February 16, 1971 in Huntsville, Alabama to Donald and Kathleen Nenninger.



Peggy graduated from West High School in Knoxville in 1993. She worked concurrently at Red Lobster for 20 years and at Goodwill for 25 years. She earned the 2003 International Volunteer of the Year Award at Goodwill for her dedicated service. She participated in the Goodwill Vintage Fashion Show for twenty years.



Peggy lived at Rainbow Acres of Knoxville where she participated in church and social activities. She loved attending the summer camps each year at Camp Carson.



She is survived by her mother, Kathleen Nenninger; her brothers, Joseph (Lynn) and William (Kristy) Nenninger; her sister, Colleen Vasey (Scott). She is also survived by 16 nieces and nephews and two great-nieces. She is predeceased by her father, Donald Nenninger.



A private graveside service will be held for the family at a later date.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in her honor to Rainbow Acres of Knoxville at 220 Templeton Road in Knoxville 37918









