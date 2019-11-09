Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Margaret Parker

Margaret Parker Obituary
Margaret Parker

Nashville - Margaret "Maggie" Vera Parker, age 12 weeks, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was the 1,274th ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) patient and she fought for weeks to stay on earth with her family while waiting for a heart transplant. She will be deeply missed by her family who treasures what time they had with Maggie. Preceded in death by grandfather Dan Parker. She is survived by parents Devin & Rebekah Parker; siblings, Austin Hammett, Abigail Hammett, Garrett Parker, Galen Parker and Naomi Parker; grandparents Debbie Parker and William & Karla Trexler; aunts Sheena Johnston and Kailey Parker; uncles Jonathan Trexler and Benjamin (Alicia) Trexler and many cousins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital NICU & PCICU for all of their love and care of Maggie. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A service may be held at a later date. Condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
