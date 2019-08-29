|
Margaret Reese
Newport - Margaret Evelyn Reese, age 84, follower of Christ, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Evelyn was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and friend to many who will always remember her with affection and joy. She was beautiful, strong, smart, and witty, but above all she had a generous spirit and a kind and loving heart. Evelyn was born, raised, and lived in the Reidtown community of Cocke County, Tennessee. She worked forty-two years in the textile industry, starting at American Enka, Lowland, Tennessee. Evelyn was proceeded in death by her mother and father, Eula Cureton Reese and John Reese; half-sisters Necia Reese (Herschel) Hall, Blanch Reese, Bessie Reese (Luther) Cooper, and Edna Reese. Also proceeding her in death were her half-brothers: Paul (Ida Samples) Reese: Coy (Emma Hall) Reese; Pryor (Eva Howard) Reese; Granville (Avanelle Parks) Reese; and Arthur (Mary Helen Smith) Reese. Evelyn is survived by her beloved daughter, Sue Ann A. Reese, as well as many, many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and who loved her in return. Evelyn was also blessed with many dear friends and wonderful neighbors whom she cherished.
Funeral Service will be at 7:00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Amanda Bell Madsen officiating. The family receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Friday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019