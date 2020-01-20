|
|
Margaret "Tootsie" Rolen Domina
Powell - Margaret "Tootsie" Rolen Domina, age 78, of Powell, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Tennova North Hospital surrounded by family. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church of Powell. She was retired from Minnewawa, and she enjoyed gardening, shopping, working puzzles, and spending time with her sisters. Preceded in death by parents, John and Mildred (LeTellier) Rolen; brother, Norman E. Rolen; sister, Ida Janell Sullinger; grandson, Andrew Conrad Simpson. Survived by sons, Jefferey Conrad Simpson (Donna), Gregory Miles Simpson (Laura); daughters, Jennifer Domina Slavin (Eric), Teresa Christine "Christy" Klimowski (Steven); sisters, Carol Miller (Ralph), Jewell Pounds (Eddie), Patsy Gibson (Roy); brother, John W. "Chipper" Rolen; sister-in-law, Carol Rolen; brother-in- law, Stanley Sullinger; 17 grandchildren; 1 great grandson, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 12 - 2 pm Wednesday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The interment will be in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020