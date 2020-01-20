Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Domina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rolen "Tootsie" Domina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Rolen "Tootsie" Domina Obituary
Margaret "Tootsie" Rolen Domina

Powell - Margaret "Tootsie" Rolen Domina, age 78, of Powell, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Tennova North Hospital surrounded by family. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church of Powell. She was retired from Minnewawa, and she enjoyed gardening, shopping, working puzzles, and spending time with her sisters. Preceded in death by parents, John and Mildred (LeTellier) Rolen; brother, Norman E. Rolen; sister, Ida Janell Sullinger; grandson, Andrew Conrad Simpson. Survived by sons, Jefferey Conrad Simpson (Donna), Gregory Miles Simpson (Laura); daughters, Jennifer Domina Slavin (Eric), Teresa Christine "Christy" Klimowski (Steven); sisters, Carol Miller (Ralph), Jewell Pounds (Eddie), Patsy Gibson (Roy); brother, John W. "Chipper" Rolen; sister-in-law, Carol Rolen; brother-in- law, Stanley Sullinger; 17 grandchildren; 1 great grandson, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 12 - 2 pm Wednesday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The interment will be in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -