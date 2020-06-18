Margaret Sadler
Kingston - Margaret Sadler, age 78, of Kingston, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Tennova Hospital. Margaret loved to cook and read books. She was preceded in death by her mother Winfred Nellie and father John Valery. Survivors include: Husband John Sadler of Kingston; Daughter Donna Danford of Metarie, LA; Sons Andy Peterkin of Mooresville, NC; Lance Peterkin of Kingston; Grandchildren Rachel, Al and Ian; Sisters Linda and Mervyn; Brothers Peter, Dennis and Gerald all of Bristol, England. Funeral services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 601 Clinton Street, in Harriman, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10 a.m. Graveside services will immediately follow in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Sadler Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Kingston - Margaret Sadler, age 78, of Kingston, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Tennova Hospital. Margaret loved to cook and read books. She was preceded in death by her mother Winfred Nellie and father John Valery. Survivors include: Husband John Sadler of Kingston; Daughter Donna Danford of Metarie, LA; Sons Andy Peterkin of Mooresville, NC; Lance Peterkin of Kingston; Grandchildren Rachel, Al and Ian; Sisters Linda and Mervyn; Brothers Peter, Dennis and Gerald all of Bristol, England. Funeral services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 601 Clinton Street, in Harriman, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10 a.m. Graveside services will immediately follow in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Sadler Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 22, 2020.