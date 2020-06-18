Margaret Sadler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Sadler

Kingston - Margaret Sadler, age 78, of Kingston, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Tennova Hospital. Margaret loved to cook and read books. She was preceded in death by her mother Winfred Nellie and father John Valery. Survivors include: Husband John Sadler of Kingston; Daughter Donna Danford of Metarie, LA; Sons Andy Peterkin of Mooresville, NC; Lance Peterkin of Kingston; Grandchildren Rachel, Al and Ian; Sisters Linda and Mervyn; Brothers Peter, Dennis and Gerald all of Bristol, England. Funeral services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 601 Clinton Street, in Harriman, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10 a.m. Graveside services will immediately follow in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Sadler Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church,
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Graveside service
Roane Memorial Gardens.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved