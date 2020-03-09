|
Margaret W. Rainey (Peggy)
June 26, 1926 -
March 5, 2020
Peggy and her husband Bob ( Robert H. Rainey) met in Oak Ridge immediately following World War II. Peggy was an army cadet nurse and Bob was a chemist at ORNL.
In 1954 they moved to North Knoxville with their young children, Janice, Bob Jr. and Jo Anne.
Peggy was an active and joyful member of the Knoxville community. Her social and volunteer activities are too numerous to list. She was particularly proud of two things
She was a charter member of Tennessee Valley Unitarian Church and she helped to create the protocol for admission nurses both in East Tennessee Baptist Hospital and across the state.
Peggy's daughter, Janice Berkley, and her grandson, Ben Maney will host an informal reception to allow friends and family to share memories from 6:00 until 7:30 PM Monday March 16 at Apostle's Anglican Church The address is 1540 Robinson Rd.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020