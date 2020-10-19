Margaret Ward
Knoxville - Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants.
Psalm 116:15
Margaret Ann Ward passed away peacefully, the morning of October 17, 2020, at the age of 88. She was a D.A.R. (Daughters of the American Revolution) service award recipient and Honor Student graduate of Catholic High School. She was the youngest of three. Both her brother, Dr. Edward and her sister, Mary, preceded her in death.
Margaret Ann was a devoted wife to the love and light of her life, Joseph "Jack"Ward, until he preceded her in death over 37 years ago. She never remarried. She devoted her life to her husband, her family, and her charity work. She is survived by her 10 children, plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all loved her very much and always looked forward to their precious time with her. She will be missed by many friends as well, for Margaret was a dear friend to so many throughout her long life.
Thank you to the nurses on the fifth floor at Parkwest Hospital who were wonderful in her time of need.
To those that knew Margaret and are mourning, she'd say "whatever", her favorite response. She is happy in Heaven now with Jack. Rest in peace, sweet, lovely, and ever-so dear, Margaret Ann. You've earned your rest. Private graveside services will be held at Berry Highland Memorial at 3:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Ladies of Charity. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com