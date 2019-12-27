|
Margaret "Betty" Webb
Knoxville - Margaret "Betty" Hofferbert Webb, age 94 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Christmas Eve. She was a 1943 graduate of Rule High School and then worked in various administrative roles at C.M. McClung, Fireman's Fund, and Appalachian National Life Insurance Company. Betty was a long time resident of South Knoxville and member of Hillcrest United Methodist Church. She most recently lived at Park Place in Fountain City. Betty enjoyed crafting, watching sports, and attending all social events at Park Place. She deeply loved the Lord, her family, and church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, John Elmer Webb and brother, Louis Hofferbert. She is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" (Margaret) Webb; granddaughter, Sarah Margaret Webb; sister, Mary Marples and several nieces.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 1:00-2:00pm with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Monty Walton in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Family and friends will meet Monday, December 30, 2019, 10:30am at Berry Funeral Home and proceed to East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy, for an 11:30am Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Betty to Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 1615 Price Ave. Knoxville, TN 37920. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019