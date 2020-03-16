|
|
Margaret Webb Reagan
96, died on March 14, 2020. Born and raised in Knoxville, she attended Sequoyah Hills Elementary and graduated from high school at Salem Academy where she was President of her senior class. She then attended and graduated from the University of Tennessee where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority and was involved in a variety of campus activities and organizations. As an outstanding graduate, she received the university's highest honor, the Torchbearer Award (as did her husband to be, Creed Reagan). Following their wedding on June 24, 1944, the couple moved to Savannah, Georgia, where Creed began a career with Union Camp and Margaret taught at Savannah Country Day School. They worshipped for many years at Independent Presbyterian Church and were both involved in a number of organizations including the Junior League, YMCA, SCDS, Young Life, the Visiting Nurse Association and Habitat for Humanity. In 1972 Creed joined The Branigar Organization, and they moved to Deland, Florida. In 1975 they returned to Savannah to the Landings where they became founding members of the Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church where Margaret served as an Elder and as a leader in the women's ministry. Margaret was also actively involved in the tennis community. Margaret and Creed moved into the Marshes in 2005 and were blessed during their time there by their relationships with many wonderful fellow residents.
Those who knew Margaret saw her faithful love for Creed, her family and her friends. Her family knew her as "Gran" but all knew her joy, kindness, compassion, reliability, and patience. Even though she was known for her outward beauty, she was revered for her inward beauty that drew many to her. All saw her love for, and faith in, Jesus and the strength and joy that she drew from her faith. Based on that same faith in Jesus, we have confidence that, after drawing her last breath on March 14, she heard the words from her Savior, "Well done my good and faithful servant". We celebrate that she lived her life well, that she was a blessing to many and that she will spend eternity in heaven. May we all hope to follow her path.
Margaret was preceded by her parents, her brothers, Bob and George Webb, her husband, Creed, and their oldest son Creed Harrison Reagan III ("Chip"). Surviving are her sister- in-law, Julie Dossett Webb of Knoxville; her daughter Julia "Judy" Reagan Huckaby and her husband Rod of Louisville, TN; her son Robert "Bobby" Webb Reagan and his wife Beth of Atlanta; and grandchildren, Huck Huckaby (Laura) of Charlotte, Creed Huckaby (Dani) of Knoxville, Thomas Huckaby (Megan) of Atlanta, Chip Reagan (Jennie) of Birmingham, Chris Reagan (Allison) of Atlanta and Chandler Reagan of Nashville; and great grandchildren, Wilson, Reagan and Hollis Huckaby of Charlotte. Memorials may be made to: Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church, 50 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411 or to Young Life, 7370 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. There will be a graveside service in Knoxville, TN at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, March 21st for the family. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Chapel. www.rosemortuary.com We invite those that knew Margaret or know her family to help celebrate her life with your thoughts and prayers for her and by extending your love and kindness to your family, friends and neighbors. We all need to do so at a time like this.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020