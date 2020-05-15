|
Margaret White
Knoxville - Margaret Armstrong White - age 95 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Margaret had a strong faith and was a lifetime member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Clarence Boyd White. Survived by children, Larry White, Rodney White, JoAnn Huskey, and Allen White; and a large extended family including several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. There will be a Call-of-Convenience from 12:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 8:45 AM Monday at Caledonia Cemetery for a 9:00 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2020