Margarete J. Lamb
Knoxville - On March 4, 2020, Margarete Johanna Lamb, beloved wife of the late Edwin Lamb; devoted mother of Steven Lamb and his wife Suzette Frey; cherished grandmother of Shaun Lamb. Maya, as she was known for most of her life, was born in 1935 in a small Bavarian town near Nürnberg to parents Alfred and Margarete. Losing her father and several other relatives to combat in World War II, coupled with the war's devastation, made her early years difficult for her and her mother. To help support the family, Maya worked at a local lacquerware factory, as well as a hat manufacturer.She eventually met Sgt. Edwin Lamb, who was stationed at a nearby U.S. Army facility, and they were married in 1961. After the birth of their only child, Steven, the family spent the rest of the decade being sent to Army posts in Berlin, Germany; Ft. Devens, Massachusetts; Arlington, Virginia; and Ankara, Turkey before settling down in Knoxville, Tennessee.Maya and Ed had a large circle of friends with whom they laughed, danced and enjoyed the ups and downs of life for over 40 years. She enjoyed crafts, the Smoky Mountains, traveling, music, and flower arranging, which she did professionally for some time. After Ed's passing in 2015, she moved to Ellicott City, Maryland to be near her son and his family. She is also survived by several cousins, including Karl and Veronika Schneider and Gisela Hübner of Germany, as well as Annemarie Lowe of Augusta, Georgia. Also survived by many loving family and friends.The family will hold a memorial service on Saturday March 14th,2020 at Lutheran Village at Millers Grant 9000 Fathers Legacy Ellicott City, MD 21042. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Red Cross. For donation information and online condolences, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020