|
|
Margene Lyon
Oak Ridge - Sarah Margene Wilson Lyon, age 94, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 at Greenfield Senior Living in Oak Ridge, TN, surrounded by her family. Born January 25, 1925 in Abbeville, SC, Margene was the daughter of the late Ellie Franklin Wilson, Sr., and Eva Pruitt Wilson. She was a 1944 graduate of Lander College in Greenwood, SC. After graduation, she was employed at the Oak Ridge Gaseous Diffusion Plant (K-25) from 1949 - 1956, where she met her husband, Dr. Joseph Stone Lyon, Jr. Margene obtained her real estate license in 1971 and enjoyed a long career as a local real estate agent. Upon retiring, she volunteered at the Oak Ridge Convention and Visitor Bureau as a tour bus guide voicing the history of Oak Ridge, flavoring it with her personal recollections. Margene was a member of United Church Chapel on the Hill and enjoyed representing her church at the Ecumenical Storehouse for many years. In addition to her parents and husband, Margene was preceded in death by her brother, Ell Wilson of Albemarle, NC. She is survived by three children: Joe Lyon (Robyn) of Virginia Beach, VA, Lindy Pyatt (Steve) of Oak Ridge and Bob Lyon of Oak Ridge; five grandchildren, Sarah Winkler (Brian), Lindsey Tepp (Jake), Joe Lyon IV (Lana), Casey Wise (Aaron), and Jason Lewis (Wendi); seven great-grandchildren, Gil, Charlotte and Luke Winkler; Emma Tepp; Eva and Abe Wise; and Jayce Lewis. Margene was anxiously awaiting the birth of her eighth great-grandchild, Clay Hamilton Lewis, due to arrive in September. She is also survived by a special niece, Ellen Wilson Talbert of Albemarle, NC. A private burial will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Small Animal Rescue Group (SARG), In Memory of Margene Lyon, at 124 Newell Lane, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Arrangements by Weatherford Mortuary. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 20, 2019