Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Knoxville, TN
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Knoxville, TN
Margene Mitchell Moore


1921 - 2019
Margene Mitchell Moore Obituary
Margene Mitchell Moore

Knoxville - Margene Frances Mitchell Moore of Knoxville, TN passed away September 26th, 2019.

She was born December 10th, 1921 in Sugar Grove, WV, daughter of the late Hugh and Gertrude Puffenbarger Mitchell. On February 16th 1944, Margene married William Moore (Chattanooga, TN). Bill entered the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in January 1946 where the couple lived in university housing on "The Hill." He preceded her in death on March 17th 1979.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Trudy Stewart; two sisters, Helon Pitsenbarger (Everette), Jackie Trisler (Bill); brother, Bud Mitchell; son-in-law Lee Riggs; and brothers-in-law Jim Bowling, John Hughes and Allen Wade.

She is survived by daughter, Kathy Riggs; three sons, Mitchell Moore (Peggy), Doug Moore (June) and Jim Moore (Macy); 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Billie Bowling, Gae Hughes, Peggy Wade; brother, S. Thomas Mitchell (Paula); sister-in-law, Ellen Mitchell; and nieces and nephews.

Margene graduated from Franklin High School, WV in 1939. She entered one of the first nurses' training schools at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, VA graduating with an RN degree at the top of her class. She loved to work, especially in labor and delivery and as a nurse in various school systems. She will be remembered for her love for her family, devotion to her faith in the Lutheran Church, her days growing up in West Virginia, and her passion for traveling the world. Her big smile and keen memory will be remembered by all who loved her. She expressed her gratitude often for having lived such a blessed and fulfilled life.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, Knoxville, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Richard Elseroad officiating. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Mission Advancement and the Cancer Research Institute.

Upon her request, Margene was cremated.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
