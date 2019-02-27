|
Margery Evans Arnold
Kingsport, TN
Margery Evans Arnold of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, on February 23, 2019, in the loving company of family and friends.
She was born in 1921 in Charleston, South Carolina, the daughter of E. Earl and Maude Glasgow Evans. The family moved to Knoxville where she grew up and graduated from Knoxville Central High School in 1938. After briefly attending Western College in Oxford, Ohio she transferred to the University of Tennessee, graduating in the Class of 1942. After an internship at Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital, Margery moved to Kingsport to work as a registered dietician at the Tennessee Eastman cafeteria. It was at Eastman that she met her husband, Walter Klinton Arnold of Winchester, Tennessee. They were married in 1945 and remained happily married until his passing in 2001.
Margery and Klinton together were active members of St. Paul's Episcopal parish for many years and were founding members of St. Timothy's parish. She was active in the Altar Guild and the youth group at both churches. Margery was a quilter, a docent and a member of the Board at the Exchange Place. She volunteered at Holston Valley Community Hospital, teaching prenatal care classes and was an active member of the American Association of University Women. In later years she served as the consulting dietician for area nursing homes and travelled extensively with Klinton in Europe and North America. The Planning of those trips was a delight for her.
She is survived by two sons, Dr. David Arnold and wife, Rose and Dr. Graham Arnold; five grandchildren, Dr. Ellen Fenzel Arnold, Klinton Evans Arnold and wife, Kelley, James Skidmore Arnold and wife, Erin, Dr. Edith Arnold Sullivan and husband, Alec and James Franklin Arnold and wife, Michelle; and four great grandchildren, Annie, Clyde, Aubrey and Mason.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 3:45 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
The Burial of the Dead, Rite 1will follow at 4:00 pm with The Reverend Anna Brawley officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Paul's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to St. Paul's Parish Building Fund, 161 E. Ravine St., Kingsport, TN or to the Exchange Place, 4812 Orebank Rd,. Kingsport, TN 37664.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019