Margery Gladys (Dax) Woods
Margery Gladys (Dax) Woods

Norris - Margery Gladys (Dax) Woods, age 73, of Norris, TN went to be with the Lord on November 13, 2020. Margie was born in Alameda County, CA on September 28, 1947. She was the youngest of three children born to Joseph and Gladys (McNight) Dax. Margie married Harold Woods, Sr. on November 13, 1965. They were married for 43 years and parented four children. Daughter Julia (Luther) Davis, sons, Harold, Jr. (Norma) Woods, William (Tosha) Woods, and Joseph (Heather) Woods. Margie was blessed with two granddaughters, Megan (Greg) Goin and Gabriela (Matthew) Eby and four grandsons, Nathan Davis, whom she is celebrating with in Heaven, Matthew Woods, Zachary Woods and Jeremy Woods and a great granddaughter, Addison Goin. She was also privileged to receive her bonus granddaughters, Savannah and Maggie Lucas.Margie was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother, Joseph (Pete) Dax and her grandson Nathan Davis. She is survived by a host of loving family and friends, including sister, Judy (Earl) Pecka of Tracy, CA and daughter (in love) Angie Ervin-Woods. At her request, Margie will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered with those of Nathan, her grandson. She did not wish to be mourned but celebrated. The family is planning a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
