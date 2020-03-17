|
Margie L. Russell Hunley
Corryton - Margie LouEmma Russell Hunley, of Corryton, age 78, born July 12, 1941 in Sharps Chapel, went home to be with the Lord 3:57 A.M. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith and loved singing for the Lord and spending time with family. She was a caring, loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Preceded in death by parents, A.W. Russell and Gracie Brewer Russell; brothers, James Russell and Allen Russell; sisters, Zella Dykes, Alvada Dykes, and Gladys Lambdin.
She is survived by loving husband of 55 years, Rev. Elbert Hunley; daughter, Sherry Hunley Parsley and husband, Michael; son Lynn Hunley and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Nathan Parsley, Mikaela Shannon and husband, Jacob, Hunter Hunley, Harlen Hunley and Weslyn Hunley.; sisters, Meda Jean Perry and Doris Cole. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Friday, March 20, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Maynardville, Rev. Dennis Galloway and Rev. Michael Parsley officiating.
Family and friends will meet 12:45 pm Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery, Knoxville for a 1 P.M. interment. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020