Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
8:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Hunley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie L. Russell Hunley


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie L. Russell Hunley Obituary
Margie L. Russell Hunley

Corryton - Margie LouEmma Russell Hunley, of Corryton, age 78, born July 12, 1941 in Sharps Chapel, went home to be with the Lord 3:57 A.M. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith and loved singing for the Lord and spending time with family. She was a caring, loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Preceded in death by parents, A.W. Russell and Gracie Brewer Russell; brothers, James Russell and Allen Russell; sisters, Zella Dykes, Alvada Dykes, and Gladys Lambdin.

She is survived by loving husband of 55 years, Rev. Elbert Hunley; daughter, Sherry Hunley Parsley and husband, Michael; son Lynn Hunley and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Nathan Parsley, Mikaela Shannon and husband, Jacob, Hunter Hunley, Harlen Hunley and Weslyn Hunley.; sisters, Meda Jean Perry and Doris Cole. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Friday, March 20, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Maynardville, Rev. Dennis Galloway and Rev. Michael Parsley officiating.

Family and friends will meet 12:45 pm Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery, Knoxville for a 1 P.M. interment. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -