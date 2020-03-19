Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Interment
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Tazewell Pike
View Map
Knoxville - Lawrence, Margie Ruth 88 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Margie was a hard worker for her family. She was preceded in death by parents, Keith and Mary Thomas; husband, Millard Lawrence Jr.; children, Jim Trent and Pat Marlow; grandson, George "Buddy" Marlow Jr.; brothers, Richard and Raymond Thomas. Margie is survived by children, Jerry (Benitta) Lawrence, Bill (Brenda) Lawrence, Tommy Lawrence, Mary (Paul) Norman; 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Receiving of friends will take place Saturday, March 21st between the hours of 12pm to 6pm at your convenience at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private; however, the family welcomes friends to visit Berry Lynnhurst Facebook page to view the service live stream Saturday, March 21st at 7pm. Burial will take place Sunday, March 22nd meeting at Berry Lynnhurst at 12:30pm for procession to Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike for 1pm interment.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)689-8888. www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
