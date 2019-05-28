|
|
Margie (Berry) Lively
Knoxville, TN
Margie (Berry) Lively, passed on May 24, 2019. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Powell. She is preceded in death by her parents Harley O. and Ida Belle Berry, 8 brothers, and 3 sisters. She is survived by husband Jay Lively of Corryton; daughter Jennifer Lively of Powell; and brothers Ed Berry and Ronnie Berry both of Corryton. Family and friends will meet at Clapps Chapel Cemetery at 1:45pm Tuesday, May 28, 2019 for a graveside service, Rev. Bill Berry officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2019