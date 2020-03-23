Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Margie Louise Hamilton Obituary
Margie Louise Hamilton

Lenoir City - Margie Louise Hamilton age 97 of Lenoir City passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at her home. Margie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and retired from Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill. Preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Leland Hamilton; parents, Ned and Emma Patty. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Leland and Helen Hamilton; daughter, Patty Fern Matlock; grandchildren: Jerry Crowe (Chasity), Travis Hamilton, Dustin Hamilton, and Bryantt Padgett (Wendy); 8 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren. Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joseph McGaha officiating. Burial will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
