Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Louise Wilson French

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margie Louise Wilson French Obituary
Margie Louise Wilson French

Knoxville, TN

Margie Louise Wilson French, age 87, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday May 4, 2019. She was a lifetime

member of Sand Branch United Methodist Church. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Calvin R. French. Survivors: Sons, Michael (Debbie) French, and Danny French; Daughter, Donna (Bill) Davis; Grandchildren, Kim (Darryl) Cantrell, Johnny Lawson, Jennifer (Jimmy) Kerr, Evan Davis, Michael (Leslie) French, Whitley (Preston) Smith; 14 Great-grandchildren; 7 Great-Great Grandchildren; Brother, Jack (Judy) Wilson; Several nieces and nephews; and Special friend, Laverne Leek. A special thanks to UT Hospice. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday at Sand Branch United Methodist Church with service to follow at 7 PM with Rev. Steve Walker and Rev Paul Perry

officiating. Graveside service and interment 11 AM Wednesday at Asbury Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour is handling arrangements. Online

condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now