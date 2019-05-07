|
Margie Louise Wilson French
Knoxville, TN
Margie Louise Wilson French, age 87, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday May 4, 2019. She was a lifetime
member of Sand Branch United Methodist Church. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Calvin R. French. Survivors: Sons, Michael (Debbie) French, and Danny French; Daughter, Donna (Bill) Davis; Grandchildren, Kim (Darryl) Cantrell, Johnny Lawson, Jennifer (Jimmy) Kerr, Evan Davis, Michael (Leslie) French, Whitley (Preston) Smith; 14 Great-grandchildren; 7 Great-Great Grandchildren; Brother, Jack (Judy) Wilson; Several nieces and nephews; and Special friend, Laverne Leek. A special thanks to UT Hospice. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday at Sand Branch United Methodist Church with service to follow at 7 PM with Rev. Steve Walker and Rev Paul Perry
officiating. Graveside service and interment 11 AM Wednesday at Asbury Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour is handling arrangements. Online
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 7, 2019