Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Margie Marie Nicley

Margie Marie Nicley Obituary
Margie Marie Nicley

Luttrell, TN

Margie Marie Nicley-age 94 of Luttrell went home to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019 at Willow Ridge. She was a member of United Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her son, James Mitchell "Pete" Nicley; daughter-in-law, Bernice Nicley.

Survivors: grandsons, Dennis Nicley and wife, Bailey; Kenny Nicley and wife, Cindy; granddaughter, Christy Nicley; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Lorena Nicley Housewright, Patsy Bowman and husband, John; two brothers, Anderson Nicley, Darrell Nicley and wife, Janice.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Friday with

funeral service to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Doyle Wolfenbarger, Minister Dennis Nicley

officiating with music by Richard and Linda Nicley. Interment Community Cemetery, Luttrell. Family and friends will meet 10 A.M. Saturday to proceed to the cemetery for a 11 A.M. graveside service. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019
