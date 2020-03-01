|
|
Margie Stevens
Loudon - Margie M. (Greaves) Stevens, age 71 of Loudon, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Margie was born to Clarence Albert and Marjorie (Pike) Greaves in Montpelier, Vermont. Margie received a Bachelor's in Education and went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and spent more than 30 years caring for the sick as a private duty nurse and a home health care provider. She also provided nursing care with Dr. Jan Hahn in his practice. Margie had a good sense of humor. She enjoyed bowling, loved playing cards and spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Clarence and brother, Gary Greaves. She is survived by her daughters and sons in-law, Candy and Brian Bechtel, Knoxville, Amanda and Mark Howard and Amber Alyssa Stevens; son, Chaiden Allen Dale Stevens, both of Loudon; mother, Marjorie Greaves of Vermont; brother, Mark Greaves and wife, Francine of Vermont; sister, Pamela Chaney and husband, Fenton of Lakeland, FL; longtime friend, Norma Jean Norman. A reception commemorating Margie's life will be held 6:30 - 9:30 PM Saturday, March 14th in the Ambassador Room of the Best Western Plus Cedar Bluff, 420 N Peters Rd., Knoxville, TN 37922. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020