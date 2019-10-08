Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Norris Memorial Garden
Margrie Brooks


1936 - 2019
Margrie Brooks Obituary
Margrie Brooks

Andersonville - Margrie Cole Brooks, age 83 of Andersonville passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional. Margrie was born May 5, 1936 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Willie and Arzella Cole. She was a member of Norris First Baptist Church and worked in the Anderson County General Sessions Court for 39 years. Throughout her life she loved sewing, knitting, gardening, refurbishing antique furniture but most of all spoiling her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Walter Rucker, second husband, Ralph Brooks; great grandson, Jason Paul Hatmaker.

She is survived by:

Daughters, Joyce Graves of Clinton, Sheila Atchley & husband Brian of Loudon; grandchildren, Megin Hatmaker, Patrick Graves, Haley Atchley, Colton Atchley; great grandsons, Alexander and Spenser Hatmaker; sister, Willie Lowe; niece, Chris Liemohn & husband Eric; great nieces, Olivia Liemohn Thomas and Marilee Liemohn; son-in-law, Tim Hatmaker.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Waters of Clinton for the loving care given to Margrie during her stay.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Margrie's graveside will be 11:00 am, Wednesday at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019
