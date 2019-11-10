Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Knoxville - Sarah Margaret (Margy) Patton - age 67, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Angela Hospice in Livonia Michigan. Margy had been on a journey battling ALS for 2 ½ years. She was a member of Emerald Avenue United Methodist Church. Margy was retired from TVA. She had been residing in Plymouth Michigan for the last 6 months. Before that, she spent her entire life living in Knoxville. She was an avid Tennessee Vols fan, especially the Lady Vols. Preceded in death by mother, Sarah Patton; father, Quentin Patton; sisters, Cathy and Susan Patton; brother, Johnny Patton. Survivors: brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Billie Patton; half-sister, Julie Bolton(Mike); uncle and wife, Charles and Charlene Woods; nieces and nephews, Regan Zhmendak (Bill), Kemp Patton, Brian Claborn (Lupe), Lindsay Reedy (Aaron); great nieces and nephews, Luke, Logan and Mia. Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 15 at Stevens Mortuary,

Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway in Knoxville. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Saturday, November 16 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment with Rev. Mark Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diamond Blackfan Anemia Foundation or the ALS Association.

Ms. Patton's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2019
