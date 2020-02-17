Services
Knoxville - Mari Etta Benson, age 87, of Knoxville passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was a member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Central High School, and an active member of her church group Young at Hearts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin M. Benson; brother, William Henry Ramsey; mother Ella Loy Ramsey DeLapp; father Paul Ramsey and step-father Harvey DeLapp. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Nick Benson (Fredda Clark) and Perry Benson (Cathy Benson); grandchildren, Stephanie Frome (Daniel) Sarah France (Billy), Alex Benson (Jessica), and Erika Benson; great grandchildren, Jackson Frome, Rylen France, Ella Frome, Marshall Benson, Easton France, and Mila Benson loving family members Bobbie Joe Jones and Amy Mantooth. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Perry Benson officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
