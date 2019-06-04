Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Knoxville - Maria Diane (Cooper) Marlow, age 57, passed away June 1, 2019. Diane was a caring and giving person who loved her family above all else. She was a selfless and devoted caretaker for her family. Preceded in death by father Charles Cooper; sister Charlene Cooper Parton; grandmother Artie Belle Surrette and stepson George "Little Buddy" Marlow, Jr. Survived by husband George "Buddy" Marlow, Sr.; mother Ginger Coker; brother Mark Cooper; niece/daughter Ginger Cooper; stepdaughters Ginger Henson and Kristi Smith Chesney; 6 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Serving as pallbearers are Brandon Dennison, Thomas Cooper, Bill Mann and Jeff Daugherty. Family will receive friends 5-7PM Tuesday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7PM, Rev. Clarence Lynch officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45AM Wednesday Lynnhurst Cemetery for 11AM interment.

Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019
