Maria Diane (Cooper) Marlow
Knoxville - Maria Diane (Cooper) Marlow, age 57, passed away June 1, 2019. Diane was a caring and giving person who loved her family above all else. She was a selfless and devoted caretaker for her family. Preceded in death by father Charles Cooper; sister Charlene Cooper Parton; grandmother Artie Belle Surrette and stepson George "Little Buddy" Marlow, Jr. Survived by husband George "Buddy" Marlow, Sr.; mother Ginger Coker; brother Mark Cooper; niece/daughter Ginger Cooper; stepdaughters Ginger Henson and Kristi Smith Chesney; 6 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Serving as pallbearers are Brandon Dennison, Thomas Cooper, Bill Mann and Jeff Daugherty. Family will receive friends 5-7PM Tuesday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7PM, Rev. Clarence Lynch officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45AM Wednesday Lynnhurst Cemetery for 11AM interment.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019