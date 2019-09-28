Services
Florin Funeral Service Inc Fairplain Chapel
1053 E Napier Ave
Benton Harbor, MI 49022
(269) 926-7222
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Florin Funeral Service Inc Fairplain Chapel
1053 E Napier Ave
Benton Harbor, MI 49022
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Florin Funeral Service Inc Fairplain Chapel
1053 E Napier Ave
Benton Harbor, MI 49022
Marian Blakeslee Burchfield


1934 - 2019
Marian Blakeslee Burchfield Obituary
Marian Blakeslee Burchfield

Seymour - Marian Blakeslee Burchfield, 85, of Seymour passed away on September 23, 2019. She was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the daughter of Edwin and Dorothy (Allerton) Blakeslee. She was a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Marian taught seventh grade math and science at Doyle Middle School where her students respectfully referred to her as "the General." Upon retiring, she was actively involved with the Ossoli Circle and the Tennessee garden clubs. She also passionately followed her Michigan Wolverines and the Lady Vols.

She is survived by the love of her life, Jack Burchfield. They were married for 62 years. She is also survived by her daughters, Beth (Gary) Kern and Cathy (Bert) Wall as well as her son, Ed (Shelley) Burchfield. Also surviving are granddaughters Emily (Martin VanderLinden) Burchfield, Holly (Blake) Whitson, and Alex (Peng) Bai, grandsons Joshua (Katie) Wall, Adam (Natalie) Kern, Sam (Erin) Burchfield, David Kern and great-grandson Jack VanderLinden. She is also survived by a brother, Ed (Dee) Blakeslee and sister, Beth Higgins. Sisters, Anne (Bob) Frank and Barbara Anne Blakeslee, predeceased her.

We were all privates in the General's army and will miss her dearly.

Private services will be held at a later date in Michigan. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Ramsey House, 2614 Thorn Grove Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914 or Fernwood Botanical Gardens, 13988 Range Line Road, Niles, Michigan 49120.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019
