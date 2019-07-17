|
Marian Burton Webb
Athens - Marian Burton Webb, a lifetime resident of Athens for her 82 years, was welcomed into the warm arms of the Lord on Saturday, July 13th. "Momma" to her children and "Mimi" to her grandchildren, to everyone she was a gracious southern lady.
Marian was a classy woman with a quiet but sharp sense of humor. She had a knack for finding the beauty in most things, from a fine piece of art to a red bird fluttering outside her window. She was even known to address those she loved most as "beauty" in her own unique way of endearment. Marian had a skillful passion for design and decor, and took great pride in the beautiful home of 52 years she created on Woodward Avenue with her late husband, Dexter. She was happy to have remained there until her very last day. Marian also enjoyed spending time at her home in Boca Grande, FL socializing with friends from far and wide in the place she described as being "just a dream." Without a shadow of a doubt, she was known by her sincere love and dedication to her family, friends and church. Marian would welcome all into her home, feed them well, and insist they "take a dip" in her pool. Even until the very end, her manners remained top of mind and she was quick to thank all who helped her. In truth, she was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She simply was the "cats meow." Fiercely loved and fondly remembered, the stroke of affection that Marian brushed on our souls will be forever cherished by us all.
Special thanks would like to be given to her honorable caregivers; Lisa, Louise & Angela among others, as well as Dr. Chris Maynard and Dr. Charles Cox and the caring staff of Starr Regional Medical Center. Marian is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dexter, and her oldest daughter Robin Webb Marks. She is survived by daughter Julie Brock of Cleveland, son Burton Webb and Karen Paisley Stone of Knoxville, grandchildren Hailey & Jesse Wood and great-grandchild Hudson of Cleveland, other grandchildren Schaefer & Camille Marks of Denver, Jackson & Kelley Brock of Nashville, Hunter Marks of Atlanta, Adrienne Webb of Atlanta, Mary Grace Brock of Cleveland, and Dexter R. Webb of Asheville, and by her sisters Jane and Charlie Clark of Dalton, Ellen & Joe Washington of Cleveland. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 20th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Athens, with a reception following the service in the parish. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 123 S. Jackson St. Athens, TN, Grace House at 18 S. Jackson St. Athens, TN, or Women of Hope at 2263 Lower River Rd NW Charleston, TN.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Marian Burton Webb.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 17, 2019