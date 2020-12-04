1/1
Marian Cakmes
1931 - 2020
Marian Cakmes

Knoxville - Marian Cakmes passed away at her son and daughter-in-law's home, surrounded by family on December 4, 2020 at the age of 89. Marian is preceded by her husband, Steve Cakmes; son, Michael Cakmes; brother, Mel Stavros; parents, Nicholas and Aspasia Stavros; and father and mother-in-law, Michael and Marika Cakmes. Marian is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Maria (Paul) Poppe of Miami, FL; son, Dr. Nicholas (Tina) Cakmes of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Alexis (Chris) Chelich, Steven, Michael, Paul Steven, Joseph, and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Southcott. Marian was born in Clairton, PA on August 28, 1931. In her senior year of high school, at Clairton High, she was voted Harvest Queen. Upon graduation, Marian attended business school and went on to work for the president of Mellon Bank. She and Steve were married on May 24, 1953 in Pittsburg, PA. Marian was deeply proud of her Greek heritage and culture. She was intricately involved in St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where she served many years on the Philoptochos Ladies Society. Marian was featured on The Mary Star Show, WBIR, to advertise for the Greek festival and demonstrate to viewers how to make baklava.

Marian enjoyed travels with her husband throughout the US, Greece, and several other countries. Listening to music, cooking, dancing, exercise classes, reading, and gardening were among Marian's favorite activities, along driving to the mountains with family and friends.

Marian truly relished her time with family. She was a wonderful, loving, and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Marian personified friendliness, hospitality, warmth, and dignity. She was a true lady, always known with a smile on her face. Marian will truly be missed!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UT Hospice, the Alzheimer's Association, or the St. George Philoptochos Fund. Due to COVID, a private service will take place, with immediate family, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. She will be laid to rest at Lynnhurst Cemetery with her husband and son.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
