Marian Grieve Bankus
Knoxville - Marian Grieve Bankus left her earthly body to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 20, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is predeceased by her husband Howard, parents P.O. Grieve and Mary Drucilla Moore Grieve, and brothers Ron & Chester Theodore.
She was born in Clarinda, Iowa, October 26, 1923, and attended Simpson College and Iowa State University. She raised her family in Knoxville, Tennessee where she and her husband were active members of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church for some 40 years. After Howard's death she moved full time to Houston, Texas to be close to her children and grandchildren.
Marian is survived by her son David and wife, Cathy, their daughter Rachel and husband Arthur and their son, Daniel; daughter Patricia Williamson, and her children, John, Sarah, David and wife Rachel, and Rebekah; and great-grandson, Alexander.
In lieu of flowers it is requested that memorials be made to the Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church Mission Fund, 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923, Bethel Independent Presbyterian Church's Mission Fund, 825 Bering Dr, Houston, TX 77057 or the .
A graveside service will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. (Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Westland Drive just east of Ebenezer Road) with a reception to follow in the reception hall at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at Bethel in Houston at a date to be determined.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019