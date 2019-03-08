|
|
Marian Hina Stuart
Knoxville, TN
Marian Hina Stuart passed in peace Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 84. She was surrounded in love by her family and staff at the Gardens at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville, Tennessee. From her birth in Kentucky on February 5, 1935 to her death on Wednesday, she nourished people around her with love, faith, and music. She was lovingly raised in a small town in western Kentucky by Joseph Weldon and Alice (Woods) Hina; she was the oldest of three children. After the death of her mother in 1945, her maternal aunt, Naomi Woods, married Weldon and became her step-mother. When her father died shortly after in 1951, Naomi became Marian's source of strength and inspiration at age 16. Throughout her childhood and grade school years, Marian grew in intelligence and independence while following her passion of music through voice and flute. She finished her last two years of high school at Young High in Knoxville, Tennessee. She then attended Maryville College from 1954 to 1955, and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1957 with a degree in music education. After college, she married and began her career working for the welfare department of the State of Tennessee and taught at Park City Lowery, Gibbs, and South Jr. High. With the arrival of her first child in 1958, she decided to dedicate her time to raising her family. Marian and Searight had three children. Later on, Marian reentered the workforce as an administrator for the Presbyterian Church, as well as
several other roles. Outside of work, she enjoyed playing tennis,
sewing, house painting, and reading. One of Marian's proudest moments was her role in bringing Scottish pastor, John Stuart to Erin Presbyterian Church in Knoxville. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Woods Hina, father, Weldon Hina, step-mother, Naomi Woods Hina, and sister, Janet Hina Clarke. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Thomas Searight Stuart; sons Tim Stuart (Kim) of Inverness, Florida, Tom Stuart (Rhonda) of Cartersville, Georgia; daughter, Alice Stuart of Maryville; grandchildren Phillip Stuart, Caroline and Jonathan Stuart; great-grandson Gannon Stuart. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Hina (Peggy) of Brevard, North Carolina and six nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019