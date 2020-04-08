|
Marian Lett French
Knoxville - Marian Lett French, age 87, passed away at Maple Court of Powell on April 8, 2020. She was born November 13, 1932 to James and Pauline Lett of Knoxville, TN. She married Hobart Allan French on June 21, 1952. Marian was a graduate of Halls High School and of the National Business College of Knoxville. Most of her working career was with Sears accounting. She was an active member of Sharon Baptist Church where she worked with the youth and taught Sunday School most of her life. Marian was preceded in death by brothers Edsel and Wayne; and sister Eleanor. She is survived by her husband H.A. "Jack" French; daughter Marlene F. Hawkins (Tim); son David A. French (Tammie) of Hebbertsburg, TN; granddaughters Genny Hawkins Russell (Terry Dean) and Katherine F. Miffin (Matthew); grandson Jared Morgan French; great-granddaughter Lainey Russell; sister Gene Marsh; and brother Larry Lett; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 with Dr. James Robertson officiating. A word of thanks to the staff and helpers at Maple Court for their comfort and good care to Marian. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sharon Baptist church - Continuing the Legacy. Online condolences for the French family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020