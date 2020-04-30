Services
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mayes Mortuary
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Fountain City, TN
Marian Louise Felknor Dafferner


1936 - 2020
Marian Louise Felknor Dafferner Obituary
Marian Louise Felknor Dafferner

Marian Louise Felknor Dafferner passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, after battling the muscle disease, polymyositis, for 24 years. Marian was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on November 10, 1936 to Wilson A. Felknor and Margaret Tillery Felknor. Marian had one brother, the late William A. (Bill) Felknor, who she dearly loved.

Marian attended Central High School in Knoxville where she was band sponsor. There she met the love of her life, husband Bob. Marian and Bob were married in 1955. She attended the University of Tennessee and was a Phi Mu. Marian was a Past-President and lifetime member of the PTA, member of the Ladies Reading Circle and Past-President, 1982-1983. She was nominated for First Lady of Morristown in 1996. Marian was a member of the DAR and First Presbyterian Church of Morristown, where she taught Sunday school. She proudly served on the Board of Directors of Friends of Hospice.

Marian also enjoyed a lunch bunch that included Carolyn Barclay, Frances Rose and Mary Lynn Bales and loved visits from special friends Penny Rogers and Louise Ridlen.

She worked at J.C. Penney's for twenty-five years, specializing in boys and girls merchandise.

Marian was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert W. (Bob) Dafferner, her four children, Beth Dafferner Dover (Chip), Dana Dafferner Cook (David), Donna Dafferner Wolfe (Gerald), Frank W. Dafferner along with five grandchildren, Teddy Dover, Andrew Dover, Ben Wolfe (Maria), Avery Wolfe (Sydni), Casey Wolfe and her great granddaughter Elizabeth Noel Wolfe and various nieces and nephews.

The family extends deep gratitude to her caregivers from All Care and Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Her family invites friends to Mayes Mortuary on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 12 Noon until 5:00 PM, to pay their respects at their convenience.

Graveside service at 3 PM on Saturday, May 2nd, at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Fountain City.

Arrangements by MAYES MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
