Marian (Misty) Melissa Yeager
Norris, TN
Marian (Misty) Melissa Yeager, 69, passed away February 27, 2019 at home. She was a long-time resident of Norris, TN and formerly of Waverly, Ohio. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Ernest N. Williams and Elizabeth (Best) Williams, on January 6, 1950. She was preceded in death by a brother Norman Williams of Waverly, Ohio. Misty is survived by: husband Bruce Yeager; son Jesse, his wife Amanda Yeager and their sons Nolan Painter and Levi Yeager; daughter Meredith Yeager and son-in-law Derek Ballantine; twin sister Mildred (Millie) Williams; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother and inspiration to both family and friends. She brought us music, patience and love. Her story continues through our lives. Misty was a member of the Norris Religious Fellowship (church secretary for a number of years), but also regularly participated in worship with the Norris United Methodist church.
She was an exceptional vocal and keyboard musician who delighted in sharing her knowledge and abilities with other musicians, songwriters and students. She sang and acted in musical productions and plays; wrote, published and arranged music for others; initiated and directed both adult and children's community choirs and choruses that included the Norris Women's Vocal Group and a regional Women's Vocal Orchestra that performed classical music with the women singing the parts of orchestral instruments. She performed regionally with Americana, Christian and Pop/Jazz groups.
A life-long learner, she was a busy woman. In addition she earned a Bachelors degree in Music from the Ohio State University and a Masters degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. She had worked at both the TVA Technical Libraries in both Muscle Shoals AL and Knoxville TN, was the technical information specialist for the National Uranium Resource Evaluation Project in Oak Ridge, at different times was the Director of the Clinton and Norris Public Libraries, moving the Norris library to its' current location on The Commons, and instituting the first on-line digital services at the library through grants from the Gates Library Foundation. She retired as Media Relations director for the Museum of Appalachia and then volunteered for years preparing signage and displays for the museum.
The family will receive friends at the Norris Religious Fellowship at 12 noon on Saturday March 9, with a memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. A private family burial will follow at 4 p.m. at Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Special thanks to the caring staff of Thompson Oncology and UT Hospice. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019