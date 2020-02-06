|
|
Marian Porter Biggs
Sevierville - Marian R. Porter Biggs, Founder of The Incredible Christmas Place and The Inn at Christmas Place, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born January 17, 1928 in Ontario, Canada, Marian spent her childhood in Illinois as a loving older sister to her brothers and sisters, Bruce, Dorothy, Raymond and Shirley Porter. During WWII, she served as a local telephone operator, and later as the manager of a municipal airport. In the early 50's, she met and later married the dashing Hurshel Biggs. The new couple, with their children Kathy and Karen, moved to Cape Coral Florida being one of the first 50 families helping to establish the new community. They soon opened one of the first businesses in the community, a successful dry cleaning business, Carriage Cleaners, which still exists today. In 1961 Cape Coral and The Biggs' welcomed their first boy, Keith. Throughout Marian's life, she loved visiting Southern Florida at every opportunity, especially the islands of N. Captiva, Captiva and Sanibel. In 1972, Marian and Hurshel decided to "retire" and moved the family to Norton Creek, Gatlinburg. Soon thereafter Marian entered the retail business with her daughter's Karen and Kathy. From the success of these small shops bloomed the idea for Bell Tower Square and The Incredible Christmas Place. Together, with their children, they opened their doors in 1986. A hands-on passionate entrepreneur, Marian drove the business growth through seven physical expansions and into e-commerce, making The Incredible Christmas Place business the second largest year-round Christmas store in the United States, and winner of several specialty retail awards. In 2007, the family opened The Inn at Christmas Place, which was immediately successful, and garnered multiple awards from Trip Advisor as one of the Top 25 Hotels in the United States. Her legacy and vision touched thousands across the world, inspiring them to celebrate the spirit of Christmas every day of the year. Marian's desire for a better life inspired her to become a hard-working, dedicated, business woman. She was preceded in death by her husband Hurshel Biggs, and son Keith Biggs. She is survived by her daughters- Kathy Biggs and Karen Barnes (husband Toby), her grandchildren- Amy Gotko, Angela Kunkle, Amber Williams, Sean Miller, Victoria Jones (husband Cory), Kristen Jackson, Jared Barnes, Miles Biggs (wife Rachel) and Stephanie Biggs; her great grandchildren- Austin, Jameson , Waden , Ashlynn, Colt , Brooks, Byrar, Tristen, Camden, Drake, Hudson, Isabella, Hunter and Madison; and daughter in law - Kkin Biggs Fairbank, brother Bruce Porter (wife Nancy), and sister Shirley McPhearson.
The family will receive friends 5-6:30 PM Monday with funeral service to follow at 6:30 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Family and friends will meet 10 AM Tuesday at Middle Creek Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020