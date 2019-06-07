|
Marian Rudd Reed, age 82 of Knoxville, went to be with her Lord, Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
She was a long time member and pianist of Bays Mountain Baptist Church. She taught piano to countless children and loved using her talent for the Lord. She enjoyed baking and sharing her cakes with family and friends. She loved animals and always had a Boston Terrier.
She leaves behind her little boy Jasper who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Harold Reed, her parents, Charles and Nolen Rudd, sister-in-law, Irene Reed Latham, brothers-in-law, Rev. Edmond Latham and Paul Reed. Survivors: Niece: Mary Ellen Loveday; Nephew: Trent Reed; Great Niece: Beth Loveday; Great Nephew: Charlie Loveday; Special friends: Ronnie and Beverly Crain, Betty Troutman, and Betty Jo Evans; Special extended family: Beecher Loveday. Many dear cousins, friends, and wonderful neighbors.
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Saturday, June 8 with funeral service following at 7 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Jim Yeary and Rev. Ronnie Crain officiating. Interment 2 PM Sunday in Chilhowee Cemetery.
Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 7 to June 8, 2019