Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Knoxville First Church
6708 Westland Drive
Knoxville, TN
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Knoxville First Church
6708 Westland Drive
Knoxville, TN
1953 - 2019
Knoxville - Marianan (Nan) Kelly Murphy, age 66 of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Nan was born on June 6, 1953, to Ernest and Jeanita Kelly in Macon, Georgia. She grew up with a strong love of her family and along with her husband, raised her family in the same manner. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Knoxville's First Church of God.

Nan was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Jeanita Kelly and brother-in-law, Terry "Tuck" Walters. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Andrew "Murph" Murphy; children, Kelly Reynolds and husband, Bill of Knoxville, Anna Hester and husband, Tyson of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Emily(14) and Colten(10) Reynolds, Isaac (4) and Ellie (3) Hester; sisters, Jean Walters of Tifton, GA, and Tami Kelly of Tifton, GA; brothers, Ernest "Skeeter" Kelly and wife, Diane of Sycamore, GA, and Clark Kelly of Tifton GA; nieces and nephews, Tom, Amanda, Jessi, Andrea, Stephen, Julie, Heather, and Eryn, and numerous special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice special caregivers, Angie and Raquel who helped Nan in her final days.

Nan's family will welcome friends at Knoxville First Church, 6708 Westland Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919, Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00p.m to 6:00p.m with the service to immediately follow at 6:00p.m. Nan's final resting place will be at Morningside Cemetery in Rochelle, Georgia where a graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Nan's name to the Knoxville First Church of God, Children's Playground Fund, 6708 Westland Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919, or online at knoxfirstchurchofgod.com/give (select the Children's Playground Equipment option). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
