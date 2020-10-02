1/1
Marianna S. Keener
Seymour - Marianna S. Keener, age 70, of Seymour, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Marianna was a 1967 graduate of Sevier County High School and attended the University of Tennessee. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Her family was the most important thing in the world to her and her love and compassion was an example to them all. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Vincent R. Schettini; mother, Margaret Vaughan McCroskey; uncles, Bill Vaughan, Harry Vaughan and Harry Grisham; aunt, Katie Grisham; brothers, Vincent V. Schettini and John B. Duncan; cousins, Steve Grisham and Jimmy Vaughan. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ronald W. Keener; sons and daughters-in-law Eric and Desiree Keener, Michael and Allison Keener; grandchildren, Margaret Keener, Knox Keener, M.J. Keener, Will Keener, and Hailey Grace Keener; brothers, Art Schettini and Harry H. Duncan; sister, Fran Hendricks; sisters-in-law, Sharon Schettini and Delorse Schettini; brother-in-law, Jim Hendricks; nieces and nephews, Michele Hicks, Landon Schettini, Kendall Schettini, Crystal Chambers and many other nieces and nephews; extended family, Paula Schettini.In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the University of Tennessee Cancer Center. Family and friends may pay their respects from 5-6:45 PM Wednesday with a funeral service to follow at 7 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
