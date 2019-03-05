Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Brandon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Haynes Brandon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marianne Haynes Brandon Obituary
Marianne Haynes Brandon

Mascot, TN

Marianne Haynes Brandon

July 22, 1934 ~ February 28, 2019

Marianne Haynes Brandon passed from this life into the presence of her Savior Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and passed peacefully after an extended

illness. In the words of one that knew her well, she was funny, loving, smart, giving, caring, matter of fact, truth hurts and God fearing. She was a retired educator that dedicated 37 years of her life to the education and well being of so many young people of Coffee County. Marianne was baptized at Silver Point Church of Christ at the age of 13 and remained a devoted member of Main St. Church of Christ, Manchester, TN. She was a graduate of DuPont High School in Old Hickory, TN and The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She completed her Bachelor's, Master's and Ed.S. Degrees. In her retirement, she enjoyed her work with the Know Your Bible program at Main Street Church of Christ, tending her flowers & her home, and spending more time with family...especially her grandchildren. Known to many as Gran, she was a loving and always funny presence to so many.

Marianne was born July 22, 1934 to the late Kathryn Herrin "Kitty" Haynes and the late Melvin Jonathan "Bill" Haynes in Old Hickory, TN. Her brothers Francis Herrin "Buddy" Haynes and Melvin Jonathan "Sam" Haynes, Jr. preceded her in death. She was married to the late Joseph Alexander Brandon on August 18, 1963 and taught at Central High School in Manchester alongside her husband for many years. In 1965, she had her first child, Tara Kathryn on April 12th and her second daughter, Joy Elizabeth on February 16, 1972. She was blessed with "sons" John Moore and Barry Vaulton when her girls married in 1989 and 1997, respectively. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Nicholas Holman Moore (1997), Samuel Denver Vaulton (2003) and Joseph Melvin Vaulton (2005.) These were her family, her loves and so much of her life & happiness.

She was married to Joe Brandon for 46 years until his death in 2009. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law Tara & John Moore and Joy & Barry Vaulton, grandchildren Nicholas Moore, Sam Vaulton, Joe Vaulton and Logan Carter all of Knoxville, TN, brother Allen "Butch" Thompson (Teena), niece Kathryn Rae Thompson, nephew Allen Thompson, and nephew Jonathan Haynes all of Mt. Juliet, TN and niece Teresa "Tee" Haynes Lawlor (Lewis) of Old Hickory, TN.

Services will be held in Knoxville, TN at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike Tuesday, March 5th with Visitation from 5-7pm. Services in Manchester, TN will be March 6th at Central Funeral Home with Visitation from 5-7pm and Funeral at 7pm with a private burial at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

If a memorial is preferred, please consider: Main Street Church of Christ, 201 E. Main St., Manchester, TN 37355.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now