Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Miller Wood


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne Miller Wood Obituary
Marianne Miller Wood

Knoxville - Marianne Miller Wood, born in Washington D.C on August 14, 1952, died peacefully on March 26, 2020. surrounded by her family She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Ruth Miller, and only sibling, Alan Miller. She is survived by her husband, John Wood, her children, Rachel, David and Sarah, and by seven grandchildren, Michelle, Jaden, Isaak, Asher, Evie, Isabella and Abigail. Her great love was her family and she spent her life dedicated to the welfare of each one, creating a beautiful home and gardens that became a place of retreat and encouragement for those she loved. She was dearly loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed. Her service will be held privately at a time when the family can all gather and celebrate her life.

Online condolences may be extended at rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -