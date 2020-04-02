|
Marianne Miller Wood
Knoxville - Marianne Miller Wood, born in Washington D.C on August 14, 1952, died peacefully on March 26, 2020. surrounded by her family She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Ruth Miller, and only sibling, Alan Miller. She is survived by her husband, John Wood, her children, Rachel, David and Sarah, and by seven grandchildren, Michelle, Jaden, Isaak, Asher, Evie, Isabella and Abigail. Her great love was her family and she spent her life dedicated to the welfare of each one, creating a beautiful home and gardens that became a place of retreat and encouragement for those she loved. She was dearly loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed. Her service will be held privately at a time when the family can all gather and celebrate her life.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020