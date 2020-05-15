|
|
Marianne Vigander
Marianne Vigander, age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Svein Vigander, and survived by her daughter Nancy Vigander Winfrey and her husband Bill, grandchildren Kristin and Calvin; daughter Dagny Vigander Feeman and husband Joe; daughter Lisen Vigander Harless and husband Hillard, granddaughter Lydia Harless White and her husband Justin, great-granddaughter Lakeynn; and son Hakon Vigander and grandson Mateus.
She was proud of Norris, her beautiful town of 55 years, was on the Norris Recreation Commission, worked with the Girl Scouts, the American Field Service (AFS) and later, the band program, at Norris High School.She loved UT women's basketball, the East Tennessee hills and the Smokey Mountains, her ingrafted Norwegian heritage, her travels and overseas friends, photography, weaving, good food and spirits.
The family will be having a private service at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020